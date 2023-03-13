US Markets
PRVB

Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2023: PRVB, SNY, SGEN, PFE, CALT, XLV, IBB

March 13, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing in early Monday morning trade. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.4% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently climbing 1.7%.

Provention Bio (PRVB) was surging past 242% after Sanofi (SNY) said it agreed to acquire the company for $25 per Provention Bio share in cash, or an equity value of about $2.9 billion.

Seagen (SGEN) was 15% higher after Pfizer (PFE) agreed to buy the company for $229 per Seagen share in cash, for a total enterprise value of $43 billion.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was gaining over 33% in value after saying a phase 3 clinical trial of its Nefecon treatment for primary IgA nephropathy met its primary endpoint by showing "a highly statistically significant benefit" over placebo in estimated glomerular filtration rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRVB
SNY
SGEN
PFE
CALT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.