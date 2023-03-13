Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2023: PRVB, SNY, SGEN, PFE, CALT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing in early Monday morning trade. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.4% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently climbing 1.7%.

Provention Bio (PRVB) was surging past 242% after Sanofi (SNY) said it agreed to acquire the company for $25 per Provention Bio share in cash, or an equity value of about $2.9 billion.

Seagen (SGEN) was 15% higher after Pfizer (PFE) agreed to buy the company for $229 per Seagen share in cash, for a total enterprise value of $43 billion.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was gaining over 33% in value after saying a phase 3 clinical trial of its Nefecon treatment for primary IgA nephropathy met its primary endpoint by showing "a highly statistically significant benefit" over placebo in estimated glomerular filtration rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.