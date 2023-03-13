Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2023: ICAD,PRVB,SNY,CALT,ILMN

Health care stocks climbed moderately Monday with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) jumped 3%.

Provention Bio (PRVB) more than tripled to a record after the diabetes drug maker agreed to a $2.9 billion acquisition offer from French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi (SNY).

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) jumped 32% after the Swedish biotech company said its Nefecon drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 3 testing in patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with the prospective treatment showing "a highly statistically significant" improvement in a measure of kidney function compared with a placebo.

Illumina (ILMN) gained 17% after The Wall Street Journal said Carl Icahn wants to nominate three new directors to the Illumina board, with the activist investor criticizing current board members for support of the buyout of cancer testing firm Grail.

iCad (ICAD) plunged 36% after the medical imaging analyst company Monday said Stacey Stevens has stepped down as CEO for personal reasons and will be succeeded by board chair Dana Brown, effective immediately.

