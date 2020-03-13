US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2020: OPK, CEMI, LLY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +3.70%

PFE: +5.30%

ABT: +3.76%

MRK: +3.64%

AMGN: +3.65%

Health care heavyweights were rallying pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Opko Health (OPK), which was surging 50% after its BioReference Laboratories unit said it s now accepting specimens from US health care providers, clinics and health systems for COVID-19 testing.

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) was up more than 17% after the company said Q4 sales dipped 0.3% to $6.9 million from the year-ago period and missed the CapIQ mean for $8.56 million. Net loss per share widened to $0.23 from a loss of $0.20 last year but was better than expectations for a quarter loss. The company also named Richard Eberly as president and CEO effective March 16.

(+) Eli Lilly (LLY) was gaining almost 6% in value after announcing that it partnered with AbCellera Biologics to co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

