Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2020: LJPC,OPK,SRNE

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.9%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) was 1.7% higher after the specialty drugmaker Friday said it was releasing its Giapreza vasoconstrictor medication for compassionate use in Italy for patients with septic shock associated with COVID-19. Giapreza is used to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock but has not yet been commercially available in Europe.

In other sector news:

(+) Opko Health (OPK) rose almost 24% after saying its BioReference Laboratories unit is now accepting specimens from US health care providers for COVID-19 testing in addition to forming a partnership with the New York State Department of Health to establish a drive-through testing facility near the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, NY.

(-) Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) fell 7.8% on Friday after the molecular diagnostics company Friday filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $1 billion of its securities, which could include common and preferred shares, stock units and warrants to buy additional shares or debt securities.

