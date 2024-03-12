News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2024: UNH, EBS, FGEN

March 12, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) shares tumbled almost 13% after S&P Global Ratings cut its credit rating for the vaccine maker deeper below investment grade, saying the company may not be able to refinance its senior debt before those liabilities become current.

UnitedHealth (UNH) Chief Executive Andrew Witty and other health industry leaders were asked by White House officials to provide more emergency funding as a national health payment crisis affected providers' ability to fund facilities and businesses, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. UnitedHealth shares added 0.5%.

FibroGen (FGEN) shares jumped past 11% after Chief Executive Thane Wettig recently bought 50,000 of the company's common shares at $1.9094 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
EBS
FGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.