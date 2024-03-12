Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2024: UNH, EBS, FGEN

Health care stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) shares tumbled almost 13% after S&P Global Ratings cut its credit rating for the vaccine maker deeper below investment grade, saying the company may not be able to refinance its senior debt before those liabilities become current.

UnitedHealth (UNH) Chief Executive Andrew Witty and other health industry leaders were asked by White House officials to provide more emergency funding as a national health payment crisis affected providers' ability to fund facilities and businesses, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. UnitedHealth shares added 0.5%.

FibroGen (FGEN) shares jumped past 11% after Chief Executive Thane Wettig recently bought 50,000 of the company's common shares at $1.9094 each.

