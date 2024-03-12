Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2024: GERN, SIGA, EBS, FGEN

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Geron's (GERN) imetelstat will be reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday to determine whether the drug's benefits outweigh the risks, according to documents released ahead of the meeting. Geron shares tumbled 13%.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) spiked 9% after its board declared a special cash dividend of $0.60 per share, up from the $0.45 per share dividend paid in June.

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) shares tumbled 16% after S&P Global Ratings cut its credit rating for the vaccine maker deeper below investment grade, saying the company may not be able to refinance its senior debt before those liabilities become current.

FibroGen (FGEN) shares jumped past 11% after Chief Executive Thane Wettig bought 50,000 of the company's common shares at $1.9094 each.

