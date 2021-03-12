Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2021: RFL,CEMI,GDRX,NLSP,NVO

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking over 0.8%.

In company news, Rafael Holdings (RFL) was 10.5% higher in late trade, earlier climbing 29% to a best-ever $52.87 a share, after the cancer therapies company late Thursday said the head of Novartis' (NVO) US oncology operations, Ameet Mallik, will take over as CEO in May. Current chief executive and company founder Howard Jonas will continue as board chairman following the transition.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) raced 108% higher Friday afternoon, at one point touching an all-time of $7.35 a share, after the drugmaker secured exclusive US rights to Novartis' mazindol stimulant, including all clinical data for the anti-obesity medication prior to and after its 1972 regulatory approval. The deal also includes non-exclusive rights to mazindol outside of the US except for Japan.

Among decliners, GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) fell 10% after projecting Q1 revenue in a range of $158 million to $161 million, while analyst estimates are looking for the prescription price comparison website to generate $160.9 million in revenue during the current quarter ending March 31.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) declined more than 11% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.35 per share compared with its $0.23 per share loss during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.28 per share net loss.

