Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2021: CEMI,GDRX,NLSP,NVO

Health care stocks still were edging lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) declined 9.2% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.35 per share compared with its $0.23 per share loss during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.28 per share net loss.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) fell 8.8% after projecting Q1 revenue in a range of $158 million to $161 million, while analyst estimates are looking for the prescription price comparison website to generate $160.9 million in revenue during the current quarter ending March 31.

Among gainers, NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) raced 86% higher Friday afternoon, touching at one point a best-ever $7.34 a share, after the drugmaker secured exclusive US rights to Novartis' (NVO) mazindol stimulant, including all clinical data for the anti-obesity medication prior to and after its 1972 regulatory approval. The deal also includes non-exclusive rights to mazindol outside of the US except for Japan.

