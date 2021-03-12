US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2021: ALT, CAPR, ASRT, IYH, IBB, VHT

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were lower before markets open on Friday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was up 0.90%, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) lost 0.8%.

Altimmune (ALT) rose more than 9% after announcing that it has expanded its manufacturing collaboration agreement with Lonza for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.

Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) lost more than 8% after posting a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share, compared with a loss of $0.34 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.20 per share.

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) was also down over 5% after reporting Q4 revenue of $30.2 million, down from $59.2 million a year ago.

