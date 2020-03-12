Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2020: VIR,BIIB,CEMI,AZN
Top Health Care Stocks
JNJ -4.9%
PFE -6.3%
ABT -4.7%
MRK -7.2%
AMGN -6.7%
Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 7.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 7.0%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was off 7.4%.
Among health care stocks moving on news:
(+) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) surged Thursday, rising more than 12% in recent trade after saying it was collaborating with Biogen (BIIB) to develop antibodies that could potentially treat COVID-19. The companies said they already were working to produce human monoclonal antibodies even while they are finalizing a clinical development and manufacturing agreement.
In other sector news:
(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) climbed just over 12% after announcing a global strategic partnership with LumiraDx Ltd to develop diagnostic tests to detect the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic.
(-) AstraZeneca (AZN) slid 8.3% after announcing disappointing results from phase III testing of its cediranib cancer drug candidate, with a combination of cediranib and lynparza failing to show statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer compared with patients treated with platinum-based chemotherapy.
