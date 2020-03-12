Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2020: POAI,VIR,BIIB,CEMI,AZN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.50%

PFE -5.19%

ABT -4.32%

MRK -5.47%

AMGN -7.43%

Health care stocks pared some of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 6.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 6.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was off 8.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Predictive Oncology (POAI) climbed 5% after the medical-device distributor announced its purchase of privately held Soluble Therapeutics and its health science center technology to aid in the development of drugs and vaccines targeting coronaviruses, including COVID-19, and acute respiratory syndromes. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of June, were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) surged Thursday, rising more than 11% in recent trade after saying it was collaborating with Biogen (BIIB) to develop antibodies that could potentially treat COVID-19. The companies said they already were working to produce human monoclonal antibodies even while they are finalizing a clinical development and manufacturing agreement.

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) reversed course this afternoon, sinking 8% in late trade after earlier announcing a global strategic partnership with LumiraDx Ltd to develop diagnostic tests to detect the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) AstraZeneca (AZN) slid 8% after announcing disappointing results from phase III testing of its cediranib cancer drug candidate, with a combination of cediranib and lynparza failing to show statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer compared with patients treated with platinum-based chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.