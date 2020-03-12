Health Care Sector Update for 03/12/2020: CEMI, MNK, AXSM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -5.92%

PFE: -5.81%

ABT: -5.62%

MRK: -6.37%

AMGN: -6.52%

Top health care stocks were trading lower pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI), which was surging by over 34% after it reported that it has entered into a worldwide strategic partnership with LumiraDx Limited to develop diagnostic tests to detect the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

(+) Mallinckrodt (MNK) was climbing by more than 6% after saying it is reviewing limited published data suggesting a potential role for inhaled nitric oxide as a supportive measure in treating patients with COVID-19 related lung complications.

(-) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was slipping more than 17% as it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.71 per share, wider than both the $0.32 loss per share reported a year earlier and the Capital IQ estimate of $0.46 loss per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.