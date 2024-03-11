News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2024: EGRX, MESO, LXRX, SLRN

March 11, 2024 — 04:02 pm EDT

Health care stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both easing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose fractionally.

In corporate news, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) shares fell 6% after Brian Cahill resigned as chief financial officer on Friday.

Mesoblast (MESO) surged 25% after the company said that the US Food and Drug Administration supports an accelerated approval for its rexlemestrocel-L cell therapy in end-stage heart failure patients with a left ventricular assist device.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) jumped 29% after it reported its Q4 financial results and said it would resubmit a new drug application for sotagliflozin as an adjunct to insulin therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Acelyrin (SLRN) said Monday that the phase 2b/3 trial of its izokibep product candidate in psoriatic arthritis met the primary endpoint at week 16 with "high statistical significance." Its shares gained almost 11%.

