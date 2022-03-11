Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2022: SPNE, IMNM, NOVN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) has turned 1.7% lower, reversing a 1.5% gain earlier Friday that followed the medical device company reporting a 19.3% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $55.6 million and narrowly beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $55.4 million. It also is projecting between $226 million to $230 million in 2022 revenue, also exceeding the $218.9 million Street view.

Immunome (IMNM) fell 1.4%. The US Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for the company's COVID-19 drug candidate after providing the agency with requested data about the preparation and administration of its IMM-BCP-01 antibody cocktail during upcoming tests.

Novan (NOVN) rose 2.6% after the specialty drug maker Friday announced its purchase of privately held dermatology company EPI Health for $11 million in cash and a $16.5 million seller's note maturing in 24 months. The sellers also are eligible to receive an additional $23.5 million in milestone payments.

