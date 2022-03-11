Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2022: ORPH,SPNE,IMNM,NOVN

Health care stocks largely resisted the late selling throughout the broader markets this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) tumbled Friday, at one point sinking over 48% to a record low of $0.65 per share after late Thursday saying it would halve its global workforce as part of a broader reorganization at the Danish biopharmaceuticals company in addition to delisting its American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The moves follow regulatory setbacks for the company's prospective treatment for Niemann-Pick disease in recent months.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) was 2.8% lower, reversing a 1.5% gain earlier Friday that followed the medical device company reporting a 19.3% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $55.6 million and narrowly beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $55.4 million. It also is projecting between $226 million to $230 million in 2022 revenue, also exceeding the $218.9 million Street view.

Immunome (IMNM) fell 1.4%. The US Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for the company's COVID-19 drug candidate after providing the agency with requested data about the preparation and administration of its IMM-BCP-01 antibody cocktail during upcoming tests.

To the upside, Novan (NOVN) held on for a 0.3% gain after the specialty drug maker Friday announced its purchase of privately-held dermatology company EPI Health for $11 million in cash and a $16.5 million seller's note maturing in 24 months. The sellers also are eligible to receive an additional $23.5 million in milestone payments.

