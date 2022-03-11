Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2022: LHDX, VALN, HCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.57% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 1%.

Lucira Health (LHDX) was gaining over 18% in value after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.20 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $6.70 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.49 per share.

Valneva (VALN) was almost 6% higher after saying it expects to receive a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency in April for the conditional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed VLA2001.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) plans to "continue to monitor market developments and evaluate all strategic options" as it faces delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act or HFCAA. Hutchison China MediTech was recently down more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.