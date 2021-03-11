Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2021: VIR, GSK, BNR, DGX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.13% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining more than 1% in value.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was surging past 48% after the company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said their monotherapy candidate for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults showed evidence of "profound" efficacy in a late-stage study.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) was advancing by more than 8% after it reported a Q4 net loss of RMB1.51 ($0.23) per class A ordinary share, which narrowed from the RMB5.49 loss per ordinary share a year ago.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was up nearly 2% after saying it expects to report net revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.15 billion in H1, a period in which the company plans to repurchase $900 million of its common stock.

