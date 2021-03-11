US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2021: JNCE,ENTX,VIR,GSK,VTGN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.8%.

In company news, Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) rose almost 18% on Thursday after the immuno-oncology company said it will present pre-clinical data for its JTX-8064 monoclonal antibody designed to block interaction of a leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptors in the body with its known ligands at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting beginning April 10.

Entera Bio (ENTX) was up 160% after saying its EB613 drug candidate produced a significant increase in new bone formation in postmenopausal females with osteoporosis compared with trial subjects who received a placebo during phase II testing.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed 32% after the immunology company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said their monotherapy candidate for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults showed evidence of "profound" efficacy in a late-stage study.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) was over 10% higher after saying its PH10 investigational pherine nasal spray may have stand-alone potential to treat major depressive disorder.

