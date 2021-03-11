Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2021: ENTX,VIR,GSK,VTGN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.6%.

In company news, Entera Bio (ENTX) was up 220% after saying its EB613 drug candidate produced a significant increase in new bone formation in postmenopausal females with osteoporosis compared with trial subjects who received a placebo during phase II testing.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed 35% after the immunology company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said their monotherapy candidate for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults showed evidence of "profound" efficacy in a late-stage study.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) was nearly 12% higher after saying its PH10 investigational pherine nasal spray may have stand-alone potential to treat major depressive disorder.

