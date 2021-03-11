US Markets
ENTX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2021: ENTX,VIR,GSK,VTGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.6%.

In company news, Entera Bio (ENTX) was up 220% after saying its EB613 drug candidate produced a significant increase in new bone formation in postmenopausal females with osteoporosis compared with trial subjects who received a placebo during phase II testing.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed 35% after the immunology company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said their monotherapy candidate for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults showed evidence of "profound" efficacy in a late-stage study.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) was nearly 12% higher after saying its PH10 investigational pherine nasal spray may have stand-alone potential to treat major depressive disorder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENTX VIR GSK VTGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular