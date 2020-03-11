Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2020: SEEL,DXC,ONCT,JNJ,ABBV

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -5.77%

PFE -5.80%

ABT -4.03%

MRK -3.17%

AMGN -3.05%

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 4.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 3.2%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 3.9% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) turned 2.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 14% gain earlier Wednesday after the company said European regulators have recommended a non-placebo controlled and open-label phase IIb/III trial of its SLS-005 drug candidate to treat pediatric Sanfilippo syndrome. The European Medicines Agency also said Seelos should use appropriate natural history data of patients with the rare genetic condition that damages the brain.

In other sector news:

(+) Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) rose 3.1% after the company reported encouraging interim data from phase I/II testing of a combination of its cirmtuzumab monoclonal antibody with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) and AbbVie's (ABBV) ibrutinib cancer medication in patients with relapsed/refactory mantle cell lympoma.

(-) DXC Technology (DXC) was 1.2% lower this afternoon, reversing its prior gain after the company said it will sell its state and local Health and human services business for $5 billion in cash to private-equity investors Veritas Capital while retaining its health care practice. Net proceeds from the transcaction will be used to pay down debt.

