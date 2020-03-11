Health Care Sector Update for 03/11/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, SPHS, CDMO, KALA

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -2.86%

PFE: -2.02%

ABT: -2.32%

MRK: -3.05%

AMGN: -4.06%

The leading health care stocks slipped during the pre-market trading session on Wednesday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(-) Sophiris Bio (SPHS), which dropped more than 38% after the biopharmaceutical company announced that its shares will be delisted from Nasdaq on March 12.

(-) Avid Bioservices (CDMO), which was also down more than 21% after reporting fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.06 per share, compared with a loss of $0.05 per share from a year earlier and missing the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) rose more than 7% after pricing its offering of 16 million common shares at $7.89 per share for gross proceeds of about $126.2 million.

