Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2023: ETNB, MNOV, NMRD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

89bio (ETNB) was up more than 3% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.48 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.70 per share.

MediciNova (MNOV) said it modified its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to repurpose MN-166 as a potential medical countermeasure against chlorine gas-induced lung damage such as acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute lung injury. MediciNova was recently down more than 3%.

Nemaura Medical (NMRD) was over 3% higher after it received a notice from Nasdaq that the company has regained compliance with listing rules by filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31.

