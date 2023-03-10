Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2023: CRBU,SEEL,MTEM

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most industry sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.8% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 2.3%.

In company news, Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) slumped 9.1% after reporting a wider Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) added 5.8% after Friday announcing plans to sell around 12 million shares along with pre-funded warrants to another 9.3 million shares to an unnamed investment fund. The deal also includes warrants exercisable to buy up to 26.8 million shares.

Molecular Templates (MTEM) gained 13% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved phase 1 testing of the company's MT-8421 engineered toxin body candidate in patients with CTLA-4 relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

