Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2023: BNGO, CRBU, SEEL, MTEM

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most industry sectors ahead of Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.9%.

In company news, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) slid 4.4% after the genetic analysis company saw its fiscal Q4 net loss widen compared with year-ago levels and it also forecast 2023 revenue trailing analyst estimates for this year.

Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) slumped 7% after reporting a wider Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels.

To the upside, Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) added 8.8% after announcing plans to sell around 12 million shares along with pre-funded warrants to buy another 9.3 million shares to an unnamed investment fund. The deal also includes warrants exercisable to buy up to 26.8 million shares.

Molecular Templates (MTEM) gained 9% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved phase 1 testing of the company's MT-8421 engineered toxin body candidate in patients with CTLA-4 relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

