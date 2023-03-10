US Markets
BNGO

Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2023: BNGO, CRBU, SEEL, MTEM

March 10, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most industry sectors ahead of Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.9%.

In company news, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) slid 4.4% after the genetic analysis company saw its fiscal Q4 net loss widen compared with year-ago levels and it also forecast 2023 revenue trailing analyst estimates for this year.

Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) slumped 7% after reporting a wider Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels.

To the upside, Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) added 8.8% after announcing plans to sell around 12 million shares along with pre-funded warrants to buy another 9.3 million shares to an unnamed investment fund. The deal also includes warrants exercisable to buy up to 26.8 million shares.

Molecular Templates (MTEM) gained 9% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved phase 1 testing of the company's MT-8421 engineered toxin body candidate in patients with CTLA-4 relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNGO
CRBU
SEEL
MTEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.