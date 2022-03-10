Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2022: SBFM,MYO,NARI,YTEN

Health care stocks were narrowly lower shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) slid almost 22% after the specialty drug maker priced an $8 million private placement of slightly more than 3.6 million of its common shares at $2.22 apiece, with the company taking advantage of a 150% spike in its share price on Wednesday to price the at-the-market stock sale 46% above its previous closing price. The institutional and accredited investors participating in the offering also received an equal number of five-year, non-tradable warrants to buy an additional share, also at $2.22 each.

Myomo (MYO) fell more than 39% after the medical device company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.52 per share compared with a $0.37 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.49 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Inari Medical (NARI) declined over 14% after the medical device company Thursday disclosed plans for a public offering of 2 million common shares.

Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) rose nearly 16% after the agricultural bioscience company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.61 per share, improving on a $0.79 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Street view expecting a $0.64 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue slipped 21.6% year-over-year to $152,000 but also exceeded the two-analyst mean looking for around $100,00 in Q4 revenue.

