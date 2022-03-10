US Markets
OMGA

Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2022: OMGA, XERS, SRRA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were each declining more than 1%.

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.44 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $2.18 the year before. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.63 per share. Omega was recently retreating more than 5%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) said it has secured a $150 million senior secured term loan with funds managed by Hayfin Capital Management. Xeris was down more than 3% recently.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) reported a Q4 non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $1.44 per diluted share, widening from a per-share loss of $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected a loss of $1.54. Sierra was recently climbing past 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMGA XERS SRRA XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular