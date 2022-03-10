Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2022: OMGA, XERS, SRRA, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were each declining more than 1%.
Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.44 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $2.18 the year before. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.63 per share. Omega was recently retreating more than 5%.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) said it has secured a $150 million senior secured term loan with funds managed by Hayfin Capital Management. Xeris was down more than 3% recently.
Sierra Oncology (SRRA) reported a Q4 non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $1.44 per diluted share, widening from a per-share loss of $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected a loss of $1.54. Sierra was recently climbing past 2%.
