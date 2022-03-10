Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2022: MYO,NARI,YTEN

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.8%.

In company news, Myomo (MYO) fell 41% after the medical device company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.52 per share compared with a $0.37 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.49 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Inari Medical (NARI) declined 14% after the medical device company Thursday disclosed plans for a public offering of 2 million common shares.

Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) rose nearly 16% after the agricultural bioscience company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.61 per share, improving on a $0.79 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Street view expecting a $0.64 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue slipped 21.6% year-over-year to $152,000 but also exceeded the two-analyst mean looking for around $100,00 in Q4 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.