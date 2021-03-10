Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2021: NARI,OM,MPLN

US Markets
Health care stocks were gaining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF increasing 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 0.7%.

In company news, Inari Medical (NARI) jumped more than 18% after reporting late Tuesday Q4 financial results blowing past Wall Street expectations, including a surprise profit by the medical device company. Inari Medical Q1 and FY21 revenue guidance also exceeding analyst estimates.

Outset Medical (OM) advanced 9.7% on Wednesday after the medical technology company reported a 143% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $17.2 million and topping the consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting $13.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Multiplan (MPLN) tumbled 17% after the health care analytics company on Wednesday reported a Q4 net loss of $182.4 million, despite a 3.6% increase in revenue to $255.3 million over year-ago levels. Analyst estimates were not available.

