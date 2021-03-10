Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2021: BLUE, VBIV, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.09% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.25%.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was advancing past 11% after saying it is "very unlikely" that the suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of acute myeloid leukemia reported in a patient in its phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease was related to the BB305 lentiviral vector.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) was more than 8% higher after saying company and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said they plan to collaborate in developing VBI's enveloped virus like particle, or eVLP, vaccine candidates to treat SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the one first identified in South Africa.

BeiGene (BGNE) was up almost 2% after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 1 clinical trial of BGB-15025, its investigational hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor.

