US Markets
BLUE

Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2021: BLUE, VBIV, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.09% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.25%.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was advancing past 11% after saying it is "very unlikely" that the suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of acute myeloid leukemia reported in a patient in its phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease was related to the BB305 lentiviral vector.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) was more than 8% higher after saying company and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said they plan to collaborate in developing VBI's enveloped virus like particle, or eVLP, vaccine candidates to treat SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the one first identified in South Africa.

BeiGene (BGNE) was up almost 2% after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 1 clinical trial of BGB-15025, its investigational hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLUE VBIV BGNE XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires