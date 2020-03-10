Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2020: SPEX,AGEN,GSK,AYTU,ASRT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +2.10%

PFE +0.88%

ABT +3.06%

MRK +2.41%

AMGN +1.68%

Health care stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up almost 2.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.6% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Spherix (SPEX) plunged Tuesday, sinking almost 43% in late trade, after the biotechnology company said it closed on a $5.8 million private placement of nearly 2.1 million common shares with institutional investors priced at-the-market at $2.75 apiece. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) Aytu BioScience (AYTU) raced more than 494% higher after the company announced a distribution agreement for the rights to commercialize a clinically validated and commercially used rapid test for coronavirus.

(+) Agenus (AGEN) rose almost 21% after the immuno-oncology company Tuesday said it will receive a $15.1 million milestone royalty payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners after 2019 net sales of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Shingrix vaccine exceeded $2.0 billion. Agenus' proprietary QS-21 Stimulon is a key component of the Shingrix vaccine.

(-) Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) dropped 30% after the specialty drugmaker late Monday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, reversing a $0.30 per share profit during the year-ago period, despite an increase in revenue from $59.2 million from $42.6 million.

