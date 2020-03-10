Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2020: AYTU, NOVN, MESO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +2.29%

PFE: +2.46%

ABT: +3.87%

MRK: +1.95%

AMGN: +2.96%

Health care giants were rallying pre-market Tuesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Aytu BioScience (AYTU), which was surging nearly 297% amid a distribution agreement for a right to commercialize a "clinically validated" and commercially used "rapid" test for coronavirus.

(+) Novan (NOVN), a developer of nitric oxide-based therapies, was jumping by more than 61% after the US Food and Drug Administration's database of clinical trials revealed a new study on a nitric oxide-based inhalation therapy as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

(+) Mesoblast (MESO) was up more than 28% amid plans to assess Remestemcel-L, the company's allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate, to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 in the US, Australia, China and Europe.

