Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2020: AYTU, NOVN, MESO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +2.29%
PFE: +2.46%
ABT: +3.87%
MRK: +1.95%
AMGN: +2.96%
Health care giants were rallying pre-market Tuesday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) Aytu BioScience (AYTU), which was surging nearly 297% amid a distribution agreement for a right to commercialize a "clinically validated" and commercially used "rapid" test for coronavirus.
(+) Novan (NOVN), a developer of nitric oxide-based therapies, was jumping by more than 61% after the US Food and Drug Administration's database of clinical trials revealed a new study on a nitric oxide-based inhalation therapy as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
(+) Mesoblast (MESO) was up more than 28% amid plans to assess Remestemcel-L, the company's allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate, to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 in the US, Australia, China and Europe.
