Health Care Sector Update for 03/10/2020: AGEN,GSK,AYTU,ASRT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up almost 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.9% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Agenus (AGEN) rose more than 15% after the immuno-oncology company Tuesday said it will receive a $15.1 million milestone royalty payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners after 2019 net sales of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Shingrix vaccine exceeded $2.0 billion. Agenus' proprietary QS-21 Stimulon is a key component of the Shingrix vaccine.

In other sector news:

(+) Aytu BioScience (AYTU) raced 411% higher after the company announced a distribution agreement for the rights to commercialize a clinically validated and commercially used rapid test for coronavirus.

(-) Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) dropped more than 25% after the specialty drugmaker late Monday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, reversing a $0.30 per share profit during the year-ago period, despite an increase in revenue from $59.2 million from $42.6 million.

