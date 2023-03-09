US Markets
XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2023: XLV, IBB, NLTX, MGNX, RDHL

March 09, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were trending higher pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) rose more than 30% after saying that it is weighing options for the company, including a potential sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value. The company's board also approved a workforce reduction of about 70% to preserve cash.

MacroGenics (MGNX) gained more than 11% after agreeing to sell its royalty interest on future global net sales of Tzield to DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $200 million.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) said it is issuing a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of up to $6 million, with an 8% prepaid interest, to a single investor. Shares of the company declined more than 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
IBB
NLTX
MGNX
RDHL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.