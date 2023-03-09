Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2023: XLV, IBB, NLTX, MGNX, RDHL

Health care stocks were trending higher pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) rose more than 30% after saying that it is weighing options for the company, including a potential sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value. The company's board also approved a workforce reduction of about 70% to preserve cash.

MacroGenics (MGNX) gained more than 11% after agreeing to sell its royalty interest on future global net sales of Tzield to DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $200 million.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) said it is issuing a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of up to $6 million, with an 8% prepaid interest, to a single investor. Shares of the company declined more than 3% recently.

