Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2023: NVIV,NTLX,MGNX,HCM

Healthcare stocks were sinking Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining 1.9%.

In company news, InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) dropped as much as 52% to a record low of $1 a share after top-line data from a Phase 3 study assessing its investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold device in patients following serious spinal cord injuries failed to meet its primary endpoint.

On the upside, HUTCHMED (HCM) added 11% after the Chinese immunotherapies company reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 and also beat the Wall Street consensus forecast with its 2022 revenue.

MacroGenics (MGNX) gained nearly 13% after agreeing to sell its royalty interest on future global net sales of Provention Bio's (PRVB) Tzield prescription medicine used to treat Type 1 diabetes to DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $200 million.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) rose more than 35% after saying that it is weighing options for the company, including a potential sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value. It also announced plans to cut around 70% of its workforce to preserve cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.