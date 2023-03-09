Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2023: NLTX,MGNX,HCM

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) rose more than 30% after saying that it is weighing options for the company, including a potential sale or merger, to maximize shareholder value. It also announced plans to cut around 70% of its workforce to preserve cash.

HUTCHMED (HCM) added 14% after the Chinese immunotherapies company reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 and also beat the Wall Street consensus forecast with its 2022 revenue.

MacroGenics (MGNX) gained nearly 10% after agreeing to sell its royalty interest on future global net sales of Provention Bio's (PRVB) Tzield prescription medicine used to treat Type 1 diabetes to DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $200 million.

