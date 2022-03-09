Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2022: BLI,ACAD,BFLY,CYTO

Health care stocks extended their Wednesday gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.5% this afternoon and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 2.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.1%.

In company news, Berkeley Lights (BLI) climbed 6.4% after it said it hired Siddhartha Kadia from privately held EAG Laboratories to be its new CEO, succeeding Eric Hobbs, who is becoming president of the digital cell biology company's antibody therapeutics business. The company also said Kurt Wood would step down as chief financial officer on April 1 to pursue an opportunity outside of the biotech industry.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) rose over 10% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration set an Aug. 4 deadline for the agency to complete its review of the company's supplemental new drug application for the pimavanserin drug candidate to treat psychosis in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) was rising 8.3% after it said it received a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa. Separately, FUJIFILM Sonosite said it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit seeking damages from Butterfly for allegedly infringing on the Japanese medical device company's patents for its ultrasound imaging technologies.

Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) added 2.4%, giving back most of an early 5% advance that followed the company saying it has secured regulatory approvals to begin a clinical study to evaluate the ability of its Bentrio drug-free nasal spray to ease COVID-19 symptoms and reduced coronavisus-related hospital admissions.

