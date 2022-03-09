US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2022: AMYT, PFE, ABBV, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) were recently up around 2%.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) reported Q4 net earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.28 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share. Amryt Pharma shares were recently slipping nearly 5%.

Pfizer (PFE) shares were more than 1% higher after saying it has started a phase 2/3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Paxlovid, an oral treatment in non-hospitalized, symptomatic, pediatric participants with COVID-19 at risk of severe disease.

AbbVie (ABBV) was up more than 1% after saying it has granted Alvotech Holdings non-exclusive rights to market its Humira biosimilar product in the US, effective July 1, 2023, as part of a settlement agreement.

