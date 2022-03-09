Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2022: ACAD,BFLY,CYTO

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.9%.

In company news, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) rose over 10% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has set an Aug. 4 deadline for the agency to complete its review of the company's supplemental new drug application for the pimavanserin drug candidate to treat psychosis in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) was rising 8.1% after saying it received a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa. Separately, FUJIFILM Sonosite said it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit seeking damages from Butterfly for allegedly infringing on the Japanese medical device company's patents for its ultrasound imaging technologies.

Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) has turned 6.2% lower, giving back an early 5% advance that followed the company saying it has secured regulatory approvals to begin a clinical study to evaluate the ability of its Bentrio drug-free nasal spray to ease COVID-19 symptoms and reduced coronavisus-related hospital admissions.

