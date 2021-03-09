US Markets
SRNE

Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2021: SRNE,INVO,ANPC,OGEN

Health care stocks eased modestly from earlier highs during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 3.5%.

In company news, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) added more than 12% after signing an exclusive licensing deal for COVID-19 antibodies developed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Invo Bioscience (INVO) was up more than 215% after announcing an expanded commercialization deal with privately held Ferring Pharmaceuticals increasing the number of Invo-owned clinics and garnering a $501,000 order from Ferring for the company's infertility treatment products.

Oragenics (OGEN) jumped nearly 46% after announcing a material transfer agreement with privately held Biodextris for the use of three intranasal mucosal adjuvants increasing the immunogenicity of its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) rose almost 40% after the diagnostics company said it developed an improved line of multi-cancer detection equipment that will reduce costs by 137% compared with its previous line, while demonstrating a specificity of more than more than 95%, with the new CDA Pro Sensors capable of measuring subtle changes in biophysical properties of a blood sample.

