Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2021: NVTA, AYTU, AZN, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat before markets open on Tuesday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH), the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were up 1.11%.

Invitae (NVTA) rose more than 11% after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood identified the company as one of the underappreciated stocks in her portfolio in CNBC's Closing Bell.

Aytu BioScience (AYTU) added over 8% after announcing that its UVA light therapy met the main goal of a study treating COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

AstraZeneca (AZN) gained more than 2% after its COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use in Indonesia.

