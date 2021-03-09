Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2021: INVO,ANPC,OGEN

Health care stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was climbing 3.5% in recent trading.

In company news, Invo Bioscience (INVO) was up 152% after announcing an expanded commercialization deal with privately held Ferring Pharmaceuticals increasing the number of Invo-owned clinics throughout the country and also see Ferring place a $501,000 order for the company's infertility treatment products.

Oragenics (OGEN) jumped 39% after announcing a material transfer agreement with privately held Biodextris for the use of three intranasal mucosal adjuvants increasing the immunogenicity of its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) rose 33% after the diagnostics company it developed an improved line of multi-cancer detection sensors that will reduce costs by 137% compared with its previous sensors and demonstrating a more than 95% specificity, with the new CDA Pro Sensors capable of measuring subtle changes in biophysical properties of a blood sample.

