Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2020: UNH,AIM,GSK,PFE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.56%

PFE -3.20%

ABT -5.68%

MRK -3.75%

AMGN -4.60%

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 4.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 4.5%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping more than 5.1% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 3.2% on Monday. The managed health care company said it was waiving all member cost sharing - including co-pays, coinsurance and deductibles - for COVID-19 diagnostic testing provided at approved locations. It also said OptumCare clinicians across the country have been trained on safety and clinical care protocols to COVID-19 patients.

In other sector news:

(+) AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) more than doubled, recently climbing almost 144%, after the company said the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan will test the company's Ampligen RNA drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

(-) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) declined 3.1%. The drugmaker said its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare affiliate has signed a $20 million, five-year renewal of its research partnership with the University of North Carolina to continue their work to discover a cure for HIV. GSK and Pfizer (PFE) created ViiV Healthcare in November 2009.

