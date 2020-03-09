Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2020: NERV,UNH,AIM,GSK,PFE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.39%

PFE -2.70%

ABT -4.87%

MRK -3.32%

AMGN -4.41%

Health care stocks added slightly to their prior declines in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 4.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 4.2%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping over 5.5% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) dropped nearly 15% after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.77 per share, expanding on a $0.34 per share net loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.38 per share loss. The company had around $46 million in cash on hand on Dec. 31, down from $88.1 million in cash at the end of 2018.

In other sector news:

(+) AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) nearly trebled in price, recently climbing almost 192%, after the company Monday said the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan will test the company's Ampligen RNA drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

(-) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 2.7% on Monday. The managed health care company said it was waiving all member cost sharing - including co-pays, coinsurance and deductibles - for COVID-19 diagnostic testing provided at approved locations. It also said OptumCare clinicians across the country have been trained on safety and clinical care protocols to COVID-19 patients.

(-) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) declined 3.4%. The drugmaker said its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare affiliate has signed a $20 million, five-year renewal of its research partnership with the University of North Carolina to continue their work to discover a cure for HIV. GSK and Pfizer (PFE) created ViiV Healthcare in November 2009.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.