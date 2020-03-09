Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2020: AIM, CVM, BMY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -4.67%
PFE: -4.45%
ABT: -7.50%
MRK: -4.33%
AMGN: -6.01%
Health care giants were declining pre-bell Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), which was surging nearly 63% after announcing that the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan will test the company's drug, Ampligen, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
(+) Cel-Sci (CVM) was gaining more than 7% in value after saying it is developing immunotherapy that could potentially treat COVID-19 using its Ligand Antigen Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS) peptide technology.
(-) Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was down more than 6% as its phase 3 clinical trial, called ELOQUENT-1, failed to meet the primary endpoint.
