Health Care Sector Update for 03/09/2020: AIM, CVM, BMY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -4.67%

PFE: -4.45%

ABT: -7.50%

MRK: -4.33%

AMGN: -6.01%

Health care giants were declining pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), which was surging nearly 63% after announcing that the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan will test the company's drug, Ampligen, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

(+) Cel-Sci (CVM) was gaining more than 7% in value after saying it is developing immunotherapy that could potentially treat COVID-19 using its Ligand Antigen Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS) peptide technology.

(-) Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was down more than 6% as its phase 3 clinical trial, called ELOQUENT-1, failed to meet the primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.