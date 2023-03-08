US Markets
LFST

Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2023: LFST, TMCI, MESO, XLV, IBB

March 08, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.05% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) was up more than 18% after reporting a Q4 loss of $46.7 million, narrowing from a loss of $108 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $42.3 million.

Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) rose 18% after posting a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share, compared with a $0.12 per share loss a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14 per share.

Mesoblast (MESO) gained more than 10% in value after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Therapeutic Products has accepted its refiling of a biologic license application for remestemcel-L, the company's treatment candidate for children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.

