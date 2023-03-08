Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2023: INBS,BBIO,AGTI,LFST

Healthcare stocks recovered partially Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.9%.

In company news, Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) lost nearly half its former value, sinking over 48% to touch a record low of $3.11 a share, after the medical device company priced a $2.2 million public offering of its common shares and warrants at a 35% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) fell nearly 11% after the genetics medicines company priced a $150 million public offering of more than 8.8 million common shares at $17 each, or 8.4% below its last closing price.

Agiliti (AGTI) was down 7.4% after the healthcare technology company late Tuesday reported lower Q4 results and issued a below-consensus earnings forecast for 2023.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) rallied Wednesday, climbing more than 20% after the outpatient mental health services company posted a narrower Q4 net loss and higher revenue from a year earlier in addition to providing an above-consensus revenue outlook for Q1 and fiscal 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.