Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2023: BBIO,AGTI,LFST

Health care stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both declining 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also down 0.9%.

In company news, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) fell nearly 15% after the genetics medicines company priced a $150 million public offering of more than 8.8 million common shares at $17 each, or nearly 8.4% below its last closing price.

Agiliti (AGTI) was down 10% after the healthcare technology company late Tuesday reported lower Q4 results and issued a below-consensus earnings forecast for 2023.

LifeStance Health Group (LFST) rallied Wednesday, climbing 24% after the outpatient mental health services company posted a narrower Q4 net loss and higher revenue from a year earlier in addition to providing an above-consensus revenue outlook for Q1 and fiscal 2023.

