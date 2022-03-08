Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLV, IBB, VYGR, CANF, TVTX

Health care stocks were slightly higher premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.06% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) reported Q4 earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.43 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.32. The company also signed a license option agreement with Novartis (NVS) for target-specific access to Voyager's TRACER Adeno-associated virus capsids for gene therapy programs. Voyager shares were more than 22% higher pre-bell.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) shares slipped 6.3% after it said it now expects top line data from a phase 3 study of its Piclidenoson treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to be released in Q2 rather than Q1 due to an unexpected delay in data collection.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) proposed an underwritten offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2029. The company's shares were 8.9% lower in recent premarket activity.

