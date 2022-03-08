US Markets
XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLV, IBB, VYGR, CANF, TVTX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slightly higher premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.06% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) reported Q4 earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.43 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.32. The company also signed a license option agreement with Novartis (NVS) for target-specific access to Voyager's TRACER Adeno-associated virus capsids for gene therapy programs. Voyager shares were more than 22% higher pre-bell.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) shares slipped 6.3% after it said it now expects top line data from a phase 3 study of its Piclidenoson treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to be released in Q2 rather than Q1 due to an unexpected delay in data collection.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) proposed an underwritten offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2029. The company's shares were 8.9% lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLV IBB VYGR CANF TVTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular