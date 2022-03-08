Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2022: VYGR,GH,AKTX,ATOS

Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was rising 0.9%.

In company news, Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) streaked to a nearly 31% gain on Tuesday after reporting a surprise Q4 profit as collaboration for the genetic therapies company increased 332% over year-ago levels, also topping Wall Street expectations. It earned $0.15 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.43 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased to $28.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.32 per share net loss on $14.6 million in revenue.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) rose 5% after saying it received a US patent for its Endoxifen proprietary therapy for breast cancer and related conditions. The company is currently conducting a phase II trial for Endoxifen in women with measurable breast density and it expecting to seek US Food and Drug Administration approval for another phase II trial during the three months ending June 30.

Guardant Health (GH) climbed 5.2% after the precision oncology company said Medicare administrative contractor Palmetto GBA was starting coverage for the Guardant360 TissueNext molecular diagnostics test under its existing local coverage determination for Medicare fee-for-service patients with advanced solid tumor cancers as a standalone service.

To the downside, Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) slumped almost 12% after the biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday disclosed plans for a $9 million direct offering of 7.5 million American depository shares priced at $1.20 each, or 10.4% under Monday's closing price for the stock. Investors also will receive a five-year warrant to buy another ADS at $1.40 per share for every two shares they bought during the original offering.

