Health Care Sector Update for 03/08/2022: GH,ATOS,AKTX

Health care stocks still were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was racing to a 2.6% gain.

In company news, Guardant Health (GH) climbed 8.9% after the precision oncology company said Medicare administrative contractor Palmetto GBA was starting coverage for the Guardant360 TissueNext molecular diagnostics test under its existing local coverage determination for Medicare fee-for-service patients with advanced solid tumor cancers as a standalone service.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) rose 3.4% after saying it received a US patent for its Endoxifen proprietary therapy for breast cancer and related conditions. The company is currently conducting a phase II trial for Endoxifen in women with measurable breast density and it expecting to seek US Food and Drug Administration approval for another phase II trial during the three months ending June 30.

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) slumped over 14% after the biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday disclosed plans for a $9 million direct offering of 7.5 million American depository shares priced at $1.20 each, or 10.4% under Monday's closing price for the stock. Investors also will receive a five-year warrant to buy another ADS at $1.40 per share for every two shares they bought during the original offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.